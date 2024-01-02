Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Commodores perform at national jazz conference [Image 2 of 9]

    Navy Band Commodores perform at national jazz conference

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Shawn Purcell, from Pittsburgh, Pa., plays guitar with the Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble at the 2024 Jazz Education Network conference new music reading session for music educators. Each year, thousands of educators, students and professional jazz musicians gather for the four day conference to network, seek professional development opportunities, and hear the nation’s top performing jazz musicians.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Commodores perform at national jazz conference [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jazz
    New Orleans
    U.S. Navy Band
    JEN
    Commodores jazz ensemble

