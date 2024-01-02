Navy Band Commodores perform at national jazz conference

Musician 1st Class Ryan Hanseler from New Orleans, La., plays piano with the Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble in his hometown at the 2024 Jazz Education Network conference new music reading session for music educators. Each year, thousands of educators, students and professional jazz musicians gather for the four day conference to network, seek professional development opportunities, and hear the nation’s top performing jazz musicians.

