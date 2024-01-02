Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Dunlap, right, commander, 116th Air Control Wing, and his daughter, Maci Dunlap, center, pose with Santa during the annual Macon-Bibb Christmas Parade in Macon, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2023. Robins Air Force Base sends representatives from the base to participate in the parade each year to celebrate the holiday with the local community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

