Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade [Image 3 of 7]

    Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Dunlap, right, commander, 116th Air Control Wing, and his daughter, Maci Dunlap, center, pose with Santa during the annual Macon-Bibb Christmas Parade in Macon, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2023. Robins Air Force Base sends representatives from the base to participate in the parade each year to celebrate the holiday with the local community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 12:25
    Photo ID: 8190992
    VIRIN: 231217-Z-JS588-1063
    Resolution: 4898x3918
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: MACON, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade
    Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade
    Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade
    Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade
    Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade
    Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade
    Photo of Team Robins participating in annual Macon-Bibb Christmas parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    Air Guard
    GA ANG
    Team Robins
    116 ACW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT