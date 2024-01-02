Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 10 of 13]

    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231127-N-JM579-1045 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 27, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Michael Velayas, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), uses a fire hose to rinse off the super structure of the ship during a fresh water wash down, Nov. 27, 2023. Bulkeley is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 12:27
    Photo ID: 8190989
    VIRIN: 231127-N-JM579-1045
    Resolution: 6280x4187
    Size: 702.22 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG
    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT