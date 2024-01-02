Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 42 of 52]

    USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    231110-N-JM579-1359 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 11, 2023) Senior chief Culinary Specialist Manuelito Belocura, and Chief Logistics Specialist Stanley Norzeus, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), coordinate the movement of supplies during a replenishment-at-sea, Nov. 11, 2023. Bulkeley is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph Macklin)

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

