CLDJ Conducts K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (December 15, 2023) - U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Alicea, attached to Expeditionary Medical Facility, conducts K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 15, 2023. During the simulation, service members from the Expeditionary Medical Facility, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and other CLDJ tenants commands practiced emergency first response techniques for military working dogs. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

