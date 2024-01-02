Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLDJ Conducts K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training [Image 4 of 4]

    CLDJ Conducts K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (December 15, 2023) - U.S. Army Sgt. Mario Alicea, attached to Expeditionary Medical Facility, conducts K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 15, 2023. During the simulation, service members from the Expeditionary Medical Facility, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and other CLDJ tenants commands practiced emergency first response techniques for military working dogs. CLDJ is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 04:16
    Photo ID: 8190879
    VIRIN: 231215-N-FD567-1086
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
