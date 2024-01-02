Navy Band Commodores headline national jazz conference

The Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble are joined by guest artist, jazz drummer and educator Adonis Rose during their performance at the 2024 Jazz Education Network conference in New Orleans, La. Each year, thousands of educators, students and professional jazz musicians gather for the four day conference to network, seek professional development opportunities, and hear the nation’s top performing jazz musicians.

