    Navy Band Commodores headline national jazz conference [Image 4 of 7]

    Navy Band Commodores headline national jazz conference

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class David Kapral, from Dripping Springs, Texas, takes a solo with the Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble at the 2024 Jazz Education Network conference in New Orleans, La. Each year, thousands of educators, students and professional jazz musicians gather for the four day conference to network, seek professional development opportunities, and hear the nation’s top performing jazz musicians.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 01:55
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Hometown: DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX, US
    jazz
    New Orleans
    U.S. Navy Band
    JEN
    Commodores jazz ensemble

