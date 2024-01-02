Hawaii District Commander visits Hawaii wildfire JFO

Hawaii District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan C. Pevey meets with Hawaii wildfire recovery team members Friday, reaffirming the district’s commitment to assist survivors of the August Maui wildfires. Brandon Baird (left), assistant team lead, and Team Lead Matt Krajewski, coordinate the efforts of the temporary housing, critical public facilities, and debris removal missions at the Joint Field Office in Honolulu.

