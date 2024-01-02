Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii District Commander visits Hawaii wildfire JFO

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Bobby Petty 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Hawaii District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan C. Pevey meets with Hawaii wildfire recovery team members Friday, reaffirming the district’s commitment to assist survivors of the August Maui wildfires. Brandon Baird (left), assistant team lead, and Team Lead Matt Krajewski, coordinate the efforts of the temporary housing, critical public facilities, and debris removal missions at the Joint Field Office in Honolulu.

    This work, Hawaii District Commander visits Hawaii wildfire JFO, by Bobby Petty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEMA
    Hawaii
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    HawaiiWildfires23

