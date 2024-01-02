Incoming Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Scott Winter presented his remarks on Jan. 5 during the Flying V ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The Flying V ceremony traditionally welcomes or honors senior Army officials when they assume duties or depart from USARPAC. The “V” refers to how the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is in a V-shape. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 18:44 Photo ID: 8190676 VIRIN: 240105-A-TS350-1003 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.14 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC Flying V Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.