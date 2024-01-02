Outgoing Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Smith provides remarks on January 5 during the Flying V ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The “V” refers to how the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is in a V-shape. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 18:45
|Photo ID:
|8190675
|VIRIN:
|240105-A-TS350-1002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Flying V Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
