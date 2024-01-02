USARPAC Flying V Ceremony

U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn (left), incoming Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, and outgoing Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Smith salutes during the national anthem at a Flying "V" ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan 5. The "V" refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)

