Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC Flying V Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    USARPAC Flying V Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Gen. Charles A. Flynn (left), incoming Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, and outgoing Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Smith salutes during the national anthem at a Flying "V" ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan 5. The "V" refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shanae Sable Garrett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 18:46
    Photo ID: 8190674
    VIRIN: 240105-A-TS350-1001
    Resolution: 7482x4990
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Flying V Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARPAC Flying V Ceremony
    USARPAC Flying V Ceremony
    USARPAC Flying V Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    25th ID Band
    Australian Army
    Flying V

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT