    Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt departs Pentagon for the last time as Director of the Army Staff [Image 11 of 24]

    Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt departs Pentagon for the last time as Director of the Army Staff

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    57th Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Walter E. Piatt departs the Pentagon for the last time during his clap-out ceremony, Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 5, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 17:46
    Photo ID: 8190460
    VIRIN: 240105-A-AJ780-1035
    Resolution: 7385x4923
    Size: 31.75 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt departs Pentagon for the last time as Director of the Army Staff [Image 24 of 24], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt departs Pentagon for the last time as Director of the Army Staff
