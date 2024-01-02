Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White House Tribal Nations Summit Washington, D.C. December 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    White House Tribal Nations Summit Washington, D.C. December 2023

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    SFL’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, MSG Lorena Wilson, attended the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., on December 6-7, 2023. More than 400 Tribal leaders from around the nation had the opportunity to communicate with President Biden, Vice President Harris, and senior administration officials about key priorities, new policies, and other critical issues facing Tribal communities. MSG Wilson met with multiple Tribal leaders at the Summit including her own Tribal President, Oglala Lakota President Frank Star Comes Out, and discussed issues faced by Native American veterans and programs that are available to assist them. She also met with U.S. Representative Sharice Davids (KS-03), who is one of the first Native American women to serve in Congress and whose mother served in the Army for 20 years; and Ms. Roselyn Tso, the director of the Indian Health Service.

