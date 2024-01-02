Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Beach November 2023

    Virginia Beach November 2023

    11.09.2023

    Team SFL's Education Director, MSG James Wire, attended a Veterans Day Celebration at ECPI University in Virginia Beach on November 9, 2023. MSG Wire had the opportunity to speak with dozens of student veterans (more than 55 percent of ECPI students are veterans), tour the ECPI campus, and meet with faculty and staff.

