Virginia Beach November 2023

Team SFL's Education Director, MSG James Wire, attended a Veterans Day Celebration at ECPI University in Virginia Beach on November 9, 2023. MSG Wire had the opportunity to speak with dozens of student veterans (more than 55 percent of ECPI students are veterans), tour the ECPI campus, and meet with faculty and staff.

