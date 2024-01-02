Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York City November 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    New York City November 2023

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    COL Jarrett Thomas, MSG Lorena Wilson, and MSG Melody Pavur from Team SFL were in New York City November 1-2, 2023, discussing employment opportunities and resources for veterans and transitioning service members. While there, they met with ACP and attended the 2023 Veterans on Wall Street Symposium.

    IMAGE INFO

