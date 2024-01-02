COL Jarrett Thomas, MSG Lorena Wilson, and MSG Melody Pavur from Team SFL were in New York City November 1-2, 2023, discussing employment opportunities and resources for veterans and transitioning service members. While there, they met with ACP and attended the 2023 Veterans on Wall Street Symposium.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 15:57 Photo ID: 8190346 VIRIN: 231101-A-A0025-1003 Resolution: 862x647 Size: 115.03 KB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York City November 2023 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.