Adm. Kilby Assumes Role as Vice Chief of Naval Operations

WASHINGTON (Jan. 5, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti presents Adm. James Kilby with the Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) flag during an assumption of office ceremony held at the Pentagon, Jan. 5. Kilby assumed the duties and responsibilities as the 43rd VCNO during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

