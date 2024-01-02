Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Kilby Assumes Role as Vice Chief of Naval Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Adm. Kilby Assumes Role as Vice Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (Jan. 5, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti presents Adm. James Kilby with the Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) flag during an assumption of office ceremony held at the Pentagon, Jan. 5. Kilby assumed the duties and responsibilities as the 43rd VCNO during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Kilby Assumes Role as Vice Chief of Naval Operations [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCNO
    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO

