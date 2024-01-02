Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60 AMW PA conducts Airmen interview [Image 5 of 5]

    60 AMW PA conducts Airmen interview

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Judah Anolick, 70th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, is interviewed in the studio at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 3, 2024. The interview was being conducted to highlight several Airmen for the upcoming 2024 State of the Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 14:47
    Photo ID: 8190282
    VIRIN: 240103-F-OY799-1045
    Resolution: 4387x6574
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, 60 AMW PA conducts Airmen interview [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Public Affairs

    Airmen
    Interview
    Studio
    Public Affairs

