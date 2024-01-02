Promotion and swearing-in ceremony iho LTG Mingus

U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Randy A. George promotes U.S. Army Lt. Gen. James J. Mingus to the rank of general during a promotion ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan 4, 2023.Gen. James J. Mingus was also sworn in as the 39th Vice Chief of Staff of the Army (VCSA). The VCSA serves as the principal deputy to the chief of staff of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

