U.S. Army Spc. Zachary C. Smith, an assistant gunner with Headquarters and Headquarters “Hazard” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, looks at his map during the Croatian “Winter Challenge” at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 5, 2024. The Croatian “Winter Challenge” had four different countries competing: the 3rd Infantry Division representing the U.S., the 12th Croatian Contingent “Iron Boars” representing Croatia, the Romanian Air Defense “Transylvanian Gepards” representing Romania, and the 15th Mechanized Brigade representing Poland. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 11:36 Photo ID: 8189975 VIRIN: 240105-Z-JS531-1036 Resolution: 5973x4480 Size: 15.69 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers compete alongside NATO Allies in Croatian “Winter Challenge” [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Alex Soliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.