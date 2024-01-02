3rd Infantry Division Soldiers compete alongside NATO Allies in Croatian “Winter Challenge”

U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Serpas, an indirect fire infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters “Hazard” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, climbs over an obstacle during the Croatian “Winter Challenge” at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 5, 2024. The Croatian “Winter Challenge” is a 15-kilometer competition consisting of seven events: land navigation, small arms firing, wall climbing, obstacle course while wearing a gas mask, rope crossing, low-crawl and obstacle climbing, and a hand grenade toss. U.S., Polish, Romanian, and Croatian troops representing NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland participated. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

