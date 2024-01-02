Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 3 of 14]

    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cesar Navarro 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 4, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 09:45
    Photo ID: 8189895
    VIRIN: 240104-F-GD090-1081
    Resolution: 7411x4941
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing
    Maj. Gen. Ryder Conducts a Pentagon Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    press briefing
    Pentagon
    Pentagon Press Secretary
    PBR
    Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT