Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crash and Recovery Exercise at RAF Lakenheath

    Crash and Recovery Exercise at RAF Lakenheath

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle is suspended by a crane during a Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 2, 2024. RAF Mildenhall and Liberty Wing Airmen participated in the CDDAR exercise to recertify them for aircraft recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 10:10
    Photo ID: 8189892
    VIRIN: 240102-F-UJ371-1268
    Resolution: 5747x3824
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: SFK, GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crash and Recovery Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    United States Air Force
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT