A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle is suspended by a crane during a Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 2, 2024. RAF Mildenhall and Liberty Wing Airmen participated in the CDDAR exercise to recertify them for aircraft recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 10:10
|Photo ID:
|8189892
|VIRIN:
|240102-F-UJ371-1268
|Resolution:
|5747x3824
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Crash and Recovery Exercise at RAF Lakenheath, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
