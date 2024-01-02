Crash and Recovery Exercise at RAF Lakenheath

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle is suspended by a crane during a Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery exercise at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 2, 2024. RAF Mildenhall and Liberty Wing Airmen participated in the CDDAR exercise to recertify them for aircraft recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

