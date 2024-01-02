USS McFaul returns from deployment

240104-N-XI307-1157 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) returns to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after a 8-month deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, Jan. 4, 2024. McFaul, part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

