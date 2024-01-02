Defense Contract Management Agency Information Technology team members and Tech for Troops’ president and CEO load and sort DCMA’s laptop donation to the non-profit organization Nov. 30, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 08:50
|Photo ID:
|8189863
|VIRIN:
|231130-D-GG459-1003
|Resolution:
|1695x1139
|Size:
|275.87 KB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Laptop donation helps prepare veterans for IT careers [Image 4 of 4], by Jeramy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DCMA donates hundreds of laptops to veterans
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT