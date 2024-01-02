240103-N-FF527-1042.JPG

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(January 3, 2024)

Cmdr. Anton Adam, executive officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks to college students selected for the Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Scholarship Program (CySP) during an orientation at NAVSUP BSC onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. The objective of the DoD CySP is to enhance the nation’s cyber posture by promoting higher education in all disciplines of cybersecurity, enhancing the ability to recruit and retain cyber and IT specialists, and increasing the number of technically savvy personnel within the DoD. The program allows NAVSUP BSC to recruit students who are not DoD or government employees and are enrolled in or applying to universities designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity. Following graduation, students are eligible for full-time employment with NAVSUP BSC.



U.S. Navy photo by Thomas Zimmerman (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 07:51 Photo ID: 8189853 VIRIN: 231011-N-PX557-1042 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 766.97 KB Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP BSC | DoD CySP Student Orientation [Image 3 of 3], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.