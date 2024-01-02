Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | DoD CySP Student Orientation [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVSUP BSC | DoD CySP Student Orientation

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
    (January 3, 2024)
    Cmdr. Anton Adam, executive officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks to college students selected for the Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Scholarship Program (CySP) during an orientation at NAVSUP BSC onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. The objective of the DoD CySP is to enhance the nation’s cyber posture by promoting higher education in all disciplines of cybersecurity, enhancing the ability to recruit and retain cyber and IT specialists, and increasing the number of technically savvy personnel within the DoD. The program allows NAVSUP BSC to recruit students who are not DoD or government employees and are enrolled in or applying to universities designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity. Following graduation, students are eligible for full-time employment with NAVSUP BSC.

    U.S. Navy photo by Thomas Zimmerman (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8189853
    VIRIN: 231011-N-PX557-1042
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 766.97 KB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP BSC | DoD CySP Student Orientation [Image 3 of 3], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

