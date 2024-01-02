Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES 11.25.2023 Courtesy Photo 20th CBRNE Command

Capt. David B. Winne, an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer and instructor at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, routinely demonstrates his commitment to physical fitness by participating in bodybuilding and Crossfit competitions. After spending half of the last year competing in local Crossfit competitions before qualifying for the Crossfit quarterfinals, Winne spent the rest of the year focused on bodybuilding and qualified for national competitions while almost earning a bodybuilding Pro card. Courtesy photo.