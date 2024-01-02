Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mason Small Boat Operations during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Mason Small Boat Operations during Operation Prosperity Guardian

    RED SEA

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240104-N-CK669-2068 RED SEA (Jan. 4, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) lower a rigged hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Red Sea, Jan. 4. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of the Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 07:29
    Photo ID: 8189847
    VIRIN: 240104-N-CK669-2068
    Resolution: 4800x3332
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mason Small Boat Operations during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mason Small Boat Operations during Operation Prosperity Guardian
    USS Mason Small Boat Operations during Operation Prosperity Guardian
    USS Mason Small Boat Operations during Operation Prosperity Guardian
    USS Mason Small Boat Operations during Operation Prosperity Guardian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Red Sea
    USS Mason
    Operation Prosperity Guardian
    Task Force 153

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT