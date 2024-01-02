USS Mason Small Boat Operations during Operation Prosperity Guardian

240104-N-CK669-2022 RED SEA (Jan. 4, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) lower a rigged hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Red Sea, Jan. 4. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of the Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Krucke)

