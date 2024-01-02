Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness [Image 4 of 8]

    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Capt. David B. Winne, an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer and instructor at the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, routinely demonstrates his commitment to physical fitness by participating in bodybuilding and Crossfit competitions. After spending half of the last year competing in local Crossfit competitions before qualifying for the Crossfit quarterfinals, Winne spent the rest of the year focused on bodybuilding and qualified for national competitions while almost earning a bodybuilding Pro card. Courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 07:44
    Photo ID: 8189843
    VIRIN: 230105-A-A4433-1004
    Resolution: 1440x1559
    Size: 802.06 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Hometown: LANCASTER, PA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness
    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness
    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness
    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness
    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness
    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness
    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness
    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer demonstrates commitment to physical fitness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physical fitness
    EOD
    Eglin Air Force Base
    20th CBRNE Command
    Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT