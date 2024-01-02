Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Flights of 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    First Flights of 2024

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron flies over RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 3, 2024. By conducting routine training sorties, the 48th Fighter Wing ensures that both pilots and aircraft are ready to respond swiftly and effectively to mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 06:25
    Photo ID: 8189833
    VIRIN: 240103-F-CG720-1378
    Resolution: 3630x2415
    Size: 357.39 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Flights of 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    F-35
    48th FW
    Air superiority
    495th FGS
    493rd FGS

