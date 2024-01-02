A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 3, 2024. By conducting routine training sorties, the 48th Fighter Wing ensures that both pilots and aircraft are ready to respond swiftly and effectively to mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 06:25 Photo ID: 8189831 VIRIN: 240103-F-CG720-1149 Resolution: 2563x1705 Size: 111.79 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Flights of 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.