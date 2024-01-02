A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron flies over RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 3, 2024. The fighter squadrons maintain a mission ready force by conducting routine flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 06:25
|Photo ID:
|8189830
|VIRIN:
|240103-F-CG720-1092
|Resolution:
|3937x2619
|Size:
|199.03 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Flights of 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT