231227-N-DY413-1018 BAB AL-MANDEB STRAIT (Dec. 27, 2023) Cmdr. Eric Blomberg, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), observes the ship transit the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait while operating in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG), Dec. 27. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of the Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 06:19 Photo ID: 8189826 VIRIN: 231227-N-DY413-1018 Resolution: 5585x3723 Size: 2.37 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Transits Bab al-Mandeb during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.