    USS Laboon Transits Bab al-Mandeb during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Laboon Transits Bab al-Mandeb during Operation Prosperity Guardian

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alice Husted 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231227-N-DY413-1018 BAB AL-MANDEB STRAIT (Dec. 27, 2023) Cmdr. Eric Blomberg, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), observes the ship transit the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait while operating in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG), Dec. 27. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of the Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 06:19
    VIRIN: 231227-N-DY413-1018
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Laboon Transits Bab al-Mandeb during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sunset
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Red Sea
    NAVCENT
    USS Laboon
    OPG

