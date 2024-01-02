231226-N-DY413-1116 RED SEA (Dec. 26, 2023) Ensign Daniel Rodriguez uses an alidade while standing watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) while the ship operates in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Red Sea, Dec. 26. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of the Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 06:19 Photo ID: 8189818 VIRIN: 231226-N-DY413-1116 Resolution: 5204x3469 Size: 2.06 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Bridge Watchstanding during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.