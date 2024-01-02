Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edelweiss New Year celebration | Bavarian Alps [Image 8 of 8]

    Edelweiss New Year celebration | Bavarian Alps

    GERMANY

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Bavarian Alps located near Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany Jan. 1, 2024. Edelweiss Lodge and Resort is one of four Armed Forces Recreation Center Resorts located worldwide. The Armed Forces Recreation Centers (AFRC) serve members of the U.S. Armed Forces, their families and other authorized users. AFRC Resorts offer Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities operated by the U.S. Army for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 06:29
    Photo ID: 8189817
    VIRIN: 240101-A-VC966-1002
    Resolution: 10928x7280
    Size: 53.02 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Edelweiss New Year celebration | Bavarian Alps [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Edelweiss
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

