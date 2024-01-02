Edelweiss New Year celebration | Bavarian Alps

The Bavarian Alps located near Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany Jan. 1, 2024. Edelweiss Lodge and Resort is one of four Armed Forces Recreation Center Resorts located worldwide. The Armed Forces Recreation Centers (AFRC) serve members of the U.S. Armed Forces, their families and other authorized users. AFRC Resorts offer Morale, Welfare and Recreation activities operated by the U.S. Army for the Department of Defense. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

