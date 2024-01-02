U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyra Clark, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron services flight chief, rides a utility vehicle with a speaker to play holiday music during the Holiday Hustle 5K at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. The event encouraged camaraderie for members away from their families during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 05:14 Photo ID: 8189758 VIRIN: 231225-F-SV792-1029 Resolution: 3813x3050 Size: 5.65 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AB 201 hustles for the holidays [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.