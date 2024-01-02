U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Rogers, and Senior Master Sgt. Chad Carrier, both from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fire department, participate in the Holiday Hustle 5K for Christmas at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. The 5K brought together base personnel from the 724th EABS and mission partners while deployed through the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 05:14 Photo ID: 8189751 VIRIN: 231225-F-SV792-1032 Resolution: 3361x2581 Size: 4.72 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AB 201 hustles for the holidays [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.