    AB 201 hustles for the holidays [Image 6 of 7]

    AB 201 hustles for the holidays

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    12.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Rogers, and Senior Master Sgt. Chad Carrier, both from the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fire department, participate in the Holiday Hustle 5K for Christmas at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. The 5K brought together base personnel from the 724th EABS and mission partners while deployed through the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 05:14
    Photo ID: 8189751
    VIRIN: 231225-F-SV792-1032
    Resolution: 3361x2581
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AB 201 hustles for the holidays [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    deployed Christmas
    Air Base 201

