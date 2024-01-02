AB 201 hustles for the holidays

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lennox Vu, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron chaplain, offers water to participants as he cheers them on during the Holiday Hustle 5K at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. The 5K brought together base personnel from the 724th EABS and mission partners while deployed through the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

