U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Dixon, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron mental health provider, high-fives a runner as they cross the finish line of the Holiday Hustle 5K at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. The run provided an opportunity for deployed service members to build camaraderie during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 05:14 Photo ID: 8189749 VIRIN: 231225-F-SV792-1273 Resolution: 3938x3150 Size: 5.45 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AB 201 hustles for the holidays [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.