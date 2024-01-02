U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Dixon, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron mental health provider, runs in the Holiday Hustle 5K wearing Santa overalls at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. The deployed service members at AB 201 gathered for activities on Christmas to enhance esprit de corps and togetherness while away from family and friends during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 05:14
|Photo ID:
|8189746
|VIRIN:
|231225-F-SV792-1128
|Resolution:
|4195x2797
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AB 201 hustles for the holidays [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
