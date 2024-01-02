AB 201 hustles for the holidays

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Dixon, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron mental health provider, runs in the Holiday Hustle 5K wearing Santa overalls at Air Base 201, Niger, Dec. 25, 2023. The deployed service members at AB 201 gathered for activities on Christmas to enhance esprit de corps and togetherness while away from family and friends during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

