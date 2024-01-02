240105-N-BR551-1033 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 05, 2024) – Command Master Chief Juan Zetino, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 command master chief, is congratualted attending Sailors to his virtual reenlistment ceremony. During a reenlistment ceremony, the reenlisting Sailor makes a personal commitment in a public forum to wear the cloth of the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 03:41
|Photo ID:
|8189737
|VIRIN:
|240105-N-BR551-1033
|Resolution:
|3854x2569
|Size:
|762.12 KB
|Location:
|CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Master Chief Zetino Reenlists (3 of 4) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
