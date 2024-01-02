240105-N-BR551-1034 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 05, 2024) – Cmdr. Justin Spinks , Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 commanding officer, thanks Command Master Chief Juan Zetino and his spouse, Vicky Zetino, for their service after a virtual reenlistment ceremony. During a reenlistment ceremony, the reenlisting Sailor makes a personal commitment in a public forum to wear the cloth of the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 03:41 Photo ID: 8189736 VIRIN: 240105-N-BR551-1034 Resolution: 1374x2061 Size: 252.09 KB Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Master Chief Zetino Reenlists (4 of 4) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.