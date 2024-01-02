Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Master Chief Zetino Reenlists (2 of 4) [Image 2 of 4]

    Command Master Chief Zetino Reenlists (2 of 4)

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    240105-N-BR551-1032 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 05, 2024) – Command Master Chief Juan Zetino is sworn-in by Cmdr. Justin Spinks , Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 commanding officer, during a virtual reenlistment ceremony. During a reenlistment ceremony, the reenlisting Sailor makes a personal commitment in a public forum to wear the cloth of the nation with honor, courage, and commitment. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

