    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct inspections and installations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct inspections and installations

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2024) Retail Specialist Seaman Damani Russell, left, from Phoenix, and Airman Jason Tovar, from Oak Harbor, Washington, cut fiberglass hullboard for installation in a berthing aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 02:37
    Photo ID: 8189724
    VIRIN: 240103-N-SO660-1043
    Resolution: 4313x3081
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
