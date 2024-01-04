YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2024) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Kamila Melendez, left, from Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brittany Simpkins, from Thomaston, Georgia, cut fiberglass hullboard for installation in a berthing aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 02:37 Photo ID: 8189723 VIRIN: 240103-N-SO660-1035 Resolution: 4131x2951 Size: 1.3 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct inspections and installations [Image 6 of 6], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.