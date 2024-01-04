USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct inspections and installations

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2024) Damage Controlman Fireman Luis Lopez Campa, from Douglas, Arizona, inspects a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus recharge station in the forward mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 02:37
|Photo ID:
|8189719
|VIRIN:
|240103-N-SO660-1016
|Resolution:
|4010x2864
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
